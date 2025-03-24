Shocking Incident at SC Hostel in Kurnool District Goes Viral

A horrifying incident occurred at the SC (Scheduled Caste) Hostel in Kodumur, Kurnool district, where a 9th-grade student brutally beat 6th-grade students with a belt. The shocking video of the assault has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

The Incident: 9th Grader Beats Junior Students

The incident took place inside the hostel room, where the 9th-grade student, in a fit of rage, beat the 6th-grade students after they allegedly did not listen to him. Despite the younger students begging the attacker to stop, the 9th grader continued to lash out with excessive force, throwing the juniors to the floor. The violent act was recorded by another student without the attacker’s knowledge and has since become a hot topic of discussion online.

Sensitive Content



తన మాట వినలేదని 6వ తరగతి విద్యార్థులను దారుణంగా బెల్ట్‌తో చితకబాదిన 9వ విద్యార్థి



కర్నూలు జిల్లా కోడుమూరు ఎస్సీ హాస్టల్‌లో ఘటన pic.twitter.com/LIInOC5RBm — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 24, 2025

Public Outrage and Demands for Action

The disturbing video has quickly spread across social media platforms, and netizens have called for strict action against the 9th-grade student involved in the assault. Many users are demanding that the student be punished in a manner that matches the severity of the crime. Furthermore, there is growing concern about the role of the hostel warden, with users questioning what the warden was doing at the time of the incident and why such a situation was allowed to escalate.

Social Media Reactions: Youth Impacted by Media Influence

Many social media users have blamed the influence of violent movies and platforms like Instagram for fueling such aggressive behavior among today’s youth. Some have raised concerns about the rising trend of cruelty and violence, especially among children, as shown in this shocking incident.

Calls for Investigation and Accountability

As the video continues to spread, people are tagging Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Lokesh on social media, demanding immediate action. Netizens are also urging the Andhra Pradesh police to intervene and take strict action against the student involved in the attack.

More details about the incident are expected to emerge, and investigations into the role of the hostel authorities are underway. The situation has raised serious concerns about safety and discipline in educational institutions, and it remains to be seen what measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.