Shocking Kerala Crime: 23-Year-Old Kills 6 Relatives in 1 Hour, Poisons Himself, Then Surrenders

Thiruvananthapuram: In a horrifying crime that has shaken Kerala, a 23-year-old man, identified as Afan, allegedly murdered five people, including four of his close family members, across three villages in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The shocking series of events unfolded on Monday, February 24, and came to light when the suspect turned himself in at the Venjaramoodu police station later that night.

Confession and Investigation Unfold

According to authorities, Afan walked into the police station and confessed to the gruesome killings, initially claiming to have killed six people. However, it was later discovered that his mother, Shemy, who was seriously injured in the attack, survived and is currently battling for life at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Shemy is also reportedly a cancer patient.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) K.S. Sudarsan confirmed that five deaths have been recorded while one person remains in critical condition. “Three separate cases have been registered at two police stations. While the motive behind the killings is yet to be confirmed, there are initial indications of financial issues and missing gold. These aspects are under investigation,” said SP Sudarsan.

Murder Timeline: How the Horror Unfolded

The series of murders allegedly took place over an eight-hour span, from 10 AM to 6 PM. According to police reports:

First Murder (Pangode Village): Afan’s first victim was his paternal grandmother, Salma Beevi. She was reportedly attacked at her residence in the morning.

Second Set of Murders (S N Puram Village): The suspect then traveled to his uncle's house in S N Puram, where he brutally murdered his father's brother, Latheef, and his wife, Shahida.

Final Murders (Pullampara Village): In the evening, Afan returned to his own home in Pullampara, where he allegedly bludgeoned his 13-year-old younger brother, Afsan, to death. Another victim, identified as Farsana, reportedly a close friend of the suspect, was also killed at the house. His mother, Shemy, was critically injured in the attack.

Crime Scene and Police Recovery

Eyewitnesses and officials reported that the victims sustained severe head injuries, suggesting the use of a blunt object. A hammer was recovered from the crime scene, suspected to be the weapon used in the attacks.

The police also noted that Afan himself appeared injured when he surrendered. He claimed to have consumed poison after his killing spree, leading to his immediate hospitalization.

Possible Motives: Financial Issues and Relationship Disputes?

While the exact motive behind the gruesome murders remains unclear, authorities are investigating financial troubles and possible family disputes.

A local resident, Shaji, mentioned that Afan’s friend Farsana had been staying at his house for the past two days, which allegedly led to tensions within the family. However, no prior history of criminal activity or drug abuse has been reported against him.

The suspect’s father, Abdul Raheem, who works in Saudi Arabia, spoke to a TV channel, revealing that his son had visited Saudi Arabia for six months on a visiting visa and returned without any issues. “He was aware of our financial difficulties but was not particularly troubled by them. He never expressed any resistance to selling property to clear debts. Relatives had hinted at his affair with Farsana, but we were not against the relationship. I also know that he had taken some money from her,” Raheem stated.

Legal Proceedings and Community Reactions

The gruesome nature of the crime has left the community in shock. Law enforcement officials are currently examining Afan’s background, mental health, and possible triggers for the crime. Autopsies of the deceased are underway, and police are collecting forensic evidence from the three crime scenes.

Afan is currently under police custody and is expected to undergo further interrogation after his medical treatment. The authorities are also verifying claims regarding missing gold and financial transactions that may have led to the crime.