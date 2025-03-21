Shocking Petition in Doctor’s Murder Case: Calcutta High Court to Reopen Investigation

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a petition on Monday filed by the parents of the doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The petition calls for a further investigation into the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Supreme Court Directs the Parents to Approach Calcutta High Court

The lawyer representing the victim’s parents presented the matter before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday. The lawyer informed the court that the Supreme Court had advised them to move the designated single bench of the High Court with their plea. Justice Ghosh confirmed that the case would be heard on Monday as “to be mentioned” in his court.

CBI Investigation: Parents Demand Justice and Further Inquiry

In their petition, the parents have requested a more in-depth investigation by the CBI into the crime. The horrific incident occurred on August 9, and the Calcutta High Court had earlier directed the CBI to take over the investigation. However, the parents believe that others may have been involved in the crime and are seeking a thorough probe to identify all those responsible. The parents claim that there are potential perpetrators either directly or indirectly connected to the crime who have yet to be brought to justice.

Legal Developments and Court Proceedings

The parents’ lawyer also informed the court that clarification was sought from the Supreme Court regarding the suo motu case related to the rape and murder, which was still pending. The Supreme Court had given the parents the liberty to pursue their petition in the High Court. The lawyer emphasized the urgency of the case and requested an early hearing of the petition.

Sanjay Roy Sentenced for Rape and Murder of the Doctor

Former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has already been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sealdah sessions court for the rape and murder of the doctor. Despite the conviction, the central agency is continuing its investigation to uncover any further involvement in the crime.

Also Read: Ramzan Shopping Turns into a Nightmare: Six Injured in Charminar Arch Collapse

Continued Investigation and Call for Justice

The parents have consistently argued that the crime involved more individuals and have asked for those responsible to be held accountable. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover all aspects of the case and ensure that justice is served for the victim.