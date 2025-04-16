Shocking Surge in School Fees: Are You Paying More Than You Should?

New Delhi: The significant rise in school fees across India has become a major concern for middle-class families, with recent surveys revealing an alarming 80% increase in fees over the last three years. The latest data has left parents wondering why the cost of providing quality education to their children is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Survey Highlights Shocking Increase in School Fees

A recent survey conducted by Local Circles involved over 31,000 parents from 309 districts across India. Among the respondents, 38% were women. The results of the survey are startling, with 44% of parents reporting that their children’s school fees have increased by 50% to 80% in the last three years. In some cities, the hike in fees has been even higher. For instance, admission fees for primary schools in Hyderabad have reportedly doubled, while parents in Bengaluru are expressing frustration over fee increases ranging from 10% to 30%.

Reasons Behind Fee Hikes: Lack of Transparency

Parents have voiced concerns about the regular, unexplained increases in school fees. Many claim that fee hikes are imposed annually without any clear justification. School administrations often cite rising teacher salaries and other operational expenses as reasons for the increase. However, many parents feel these justifications are insufficient and believe that schools are increasing fees without reasonable cause.

Growing Outrage on Social Media

The issue of rising school fees has sparked outrage on social media platforms, with many parents and educational institutions raising their voices against the hikes. Discussions and debates on social media reflect the widespread frustration and the need for regulatory reforms in the education sector to control such increases.

Parents Call for Stricter Regulations

According to the survey, 93% of parents believe that their state governments have failed to address the issue of rising school fees. These parents are demanding that the government enact strict laws to regulate fee increases and prevent schools from making unjustified profit hikes. The Supreme Court of India has already acknowledged the issue, stating that while state governments may not have the authority to fix fees, they can certainly take steps to prevent unnecessary hikes and profiteering.

Time for Action

The rising cost of school fees is putting immense pressure on families, especially those from the middle class, and is increasingly becoming a social issue. As the survey indicates, parents are calling for swift action from both state governments and regulatory bodies to ensure that education remains affordable and accessible to all. It remains to be seen whether the government will take decisive steps to address these concerns and bring transparency to school fee structures.