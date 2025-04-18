Shocking Twist in MMTS Train Sexual Assault Case

A shocking incident involving an alleged attempted sexual assault on a woman aboard an MMTS train in Telangana has stirred widespread public concern. The case, which initially sparked outrage, has taken a dramatic turn following the victim’s recent statements during the investigation.

Woman Alleges Attempted Assault on MMTS Train

The young woman, originally from Anantapur district, is employed at a private company in Hyderabad and resides in a hostel in Medchal. On the day of the incident, she had traveled to Secunderabad to get her mobile phone repaired. After completing her task, she boarded the Tellapur-Medchal MMTS train around 7:30 PM, entering the women-only coach.

According to her initial statement, while she was alone in the coach, a man approached her and tried to touch her inappropriately, demanding sexual favors. Fearing for her safety, she allegedly jumped out of the moving train and sustained serious injuries after falling near the tracks.

Locals Rescue Woman, Police Launch Investigation

Locals who discovered the injured woman quickly dialed 108 emergency services, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Railway Police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation into the incident.

Investigation Reveals No Evidence of Assault

The case, which initially appeared to be a grave offense, took a twist when the woman retracted her statement, saying that no attempted assault actually occurred. This development left the authorities puzzled.

Officials revealed that they examined over 250 CCTV cameras and questioned around 100 witnesses, but found no evidence to support the claims made by the woman. This led the police to question the woman again, during which she admitted to fabricating the story.

Authorities Urge Caution, Highlight Misuse of Legal System

Police officials have expressed concern over such false complaints, emphasizing the waste of time and resources it causes. While they remain committed to protecting genuine victims, authorities also urged the public to refrain from misusing the legal system, as it can undermine real cases of sexual violence.