Shocking Video Captures Stabbing Incident Inside BMTC Bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A shocking incident occurred inside a BMTC Volvo bus near ITPL, Whitefield, when a BPO employee, identified as Harsh Sinha, attacked the bus conductor, Yogesh, in a fit of rage. The bus, filled with passengers, turned into a scene of chaos and panic as the attack unfolded.

According to reports, the confrontation began when conductor Yogesh asked Sinha, who had recently been fired from his job, not to stand near the door. Enraged by this, Sinha pulled out a knife and stabbed the conductor multiple times.

As passengers fled in panic, the bus driver, acting quickly, locked the doors and jumped out, trapping the assailant inside the vehicle. Sinha, in a desperate attempt to escape, grabbed a hammer and began vandalizing the bus.

The police arrived swiftly at the scene and arrested Sinha, who is a native of Jharkhand. Conductor Yogesh was rushed to the hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries. The incident has left commuters and residents in shock, raising concerns about safety on public transport in Bengaluru.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and BMTC is expected to review safety measures for its buses following this attack.