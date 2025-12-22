Shocking Video Shows Boy Misbehaving with Muslim Girl, Triggers Widespread Anger Online

A fresh controversy has erupted on social media after the truth behind a viral hijab-related video came to light. According to claims made by the person involved, both individuals seen in the video were boys, and the clip was allegedly created as a reaction to the Nitish Kumar hijab trend that had gone viral earlier.

While the individual has stated that no Muslim girl was actually harassed, the video clearly involved mockery of the hijab, triggering widespread anger and a serious debate online.

What Is the Viral Video About?

The viral clip showed a disturbing scene where a young man on skates appears to misbehave with what looks like a young woman sitting in a cycle rickshaw. When the video spread rapidly and public backlash intensified, the man released another video apologising for his actions.

In his clarification, he claimed:

The person dressed as a girl was actually a boy

The video was made only to gain social media fame

He expressed regret and promised not to repeat such acts

Despite this clarification, public opinion remains largely critical.

Public Reaction: “Mocking Hijab Is Still Wrong”

Many people believe that even if no real Muslim girl was involved, mocking hijab and women’s dignity is unacceptable and deserves strict action. Citizens argue that leniency in such cases may encourage others to create similar content for cheap popularity.

Public voices stress that the issue is not just about hijab or Muslim women, but about a disturbing mindset that normalises humiliation and disrespect in the name of content creation.

🔴Finally इस विडियो की सच्चाई सामने आ गई है —इस विडियो में दोनों ही Boys थे, इसका कहना है कि हमने नितीश-कुमार के हिजाब trend की वजह से यह video बनाई थी।



I think—इस व्यक्ति ने किसी मुस्लिम girl को नहीं छेड़ा है लेकिन इसने हिजाब का मजाक बनाया है, इसलिए इस पर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।… pic.twitter.com/WMzOmu3Zw9 — Nawazish Ahmad (@Ibn_Ahmad_01) December 22, 2025

Viral Fame: A Dangerous Social Media Obsession

In recent times, an alarming trend has emerged on social media:

Some users risk their lives for viral videos

Others post private or humiliating content just for attention

just for attention Many deliberately perform acts that a sensible person would consider shameful

This obsession with instant fame is pushing people towards extreme and irresponsible behaviour.

Targeting Muslims: A Shortcut to Going Viral?

A growing concern highlighted by netizens is the deliberate targeting of Islam and Muslims to gain visibility online. Social media users point out that:

Insulting Muslims

Mocking hijab

Using terms like triple talaq or halala provocatively

Labeling Muslims as anti-national

Often leads to overnight popularity among certain online groups.

Videos showing harassment, mockery, or offensive behaviour towards Muslim women are disturbingly being rewarded with views and engagement.

Call for Strict Action and Accountability

After both videos went viral, a strong demand has emerged for strict legal and platform-level action against such content. People believe punishment is necessary to:

Deter others from copying such acts

Protect women’s dignity

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression

Experts and citizens alike stress that freedom of speech does not include the right to spread hate, mock religious symbols, or degrade women.

Need for a Collective Stand

Authorities and social media platforms are being urged to:

Take swift action against offensive viral content

Enforce stricter content moderation

Promote responsible digital behaviour

Ignoring such trends today may lead to even more dangerous and harmful content tomorrow. For the health of society and the safety of future generations, many believe it is time to take a strong and united stand against this toxic social media culture.

