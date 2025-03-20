Shocking! Youth Brutally Attack RTC Bus Conductor in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: A shocking incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, where a group of youths attacked an RTC bus conductor near Nandalur. The bus, belonging to Rajampeta Depot, was on its way to Kadapa when the miscreants stopped the bus and assaulted the conductor on duty.

RTC Unions Condemn the Attack

The incident has sparked outrage among RTC unions, who strongly condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the culprits. Union representatives have urged authorities to identify the attackers immediately and take legal action to ensure the safety of RTC staff.

Further Investigation Underway

Authorities are yet to reveal the complete details of the incident. Meanwhile, the police are expected to launch an investigation to trace the accused and determine the reason behind the attack.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.