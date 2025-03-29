Shocking: YouTuber Shankar Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Arrest Journalist Shankar at His Residence

In a surprising development, Shankar, a well-known journalist and administrator of the popular YouTube channel News Line Telugu, was arrested by Hyderabad police. The incident took place at his residence in Hyderabad, leaving the media fraternity and his followers shocked.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Backs Adani Group’s Push to Make Golf a Mainstream Sport in India

Woman Files Serious Allegation Against Journalist Shankar

According to police sources, a woman YouTuber lodged a formal complaint against Journalist Shankar, accusing him of sexual assault. Following the complaint, law enforcement authorities took swift action and arrested him from his home.

Investigation Underway in the Journalist Shankar Case

Hyderabad police have confirmed the arrest and mentioned that further investigation is currently in progress. Officials stated that necessary legal procedures are being followed, and more details will be revealed as the investigation unfolds.

Media Circles Stunned by Shankar’s Arrest

Shankar, who is known for his outspoken journalism and active presence on News Line Telugu, has a significant following on social media platforms. The news of his arrest has created a buzz among journalists, media professionals, and netizens, with many awaiting official updates regarding the case.