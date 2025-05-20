Shoe Warehouse Catches Fire in Hyderabad’s Chatrinaka, No Injuries Reported

Hyderabad: A fire incident was reported on Tuesday around 3 PM at a shoe warehouse located on the second floor of a G+2 building in Boyiguda, Chatrinaka, part of Hyderabad’s Old City.

Table of Contents Fire Contained Swiftly with No Loss of Life

The fire triggered concern among nearby residents and business owners.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Fire Contained Swiftly with No Loss of Life

As per local reports, Chatrinaka police reached the scene quickly after being alerted by residents. Two fire engines were deployed to the site, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to the rest of the building or surrounding areas.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Refute Claims of Sensitive Document Theft at Raj Bhavan

The fire was confined to the second floor, where the warehouse was located. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The quick response by emergency services helped minimize the damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.