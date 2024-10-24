Shraddha Kapoor: Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Stree 2”, has spoken about what makes her one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.

Speaking to IANS, Shraddha said: “I believe my growth in the industry is attributed to a combination of factors. Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility and connect with a wide audience.”

Authenticity is the key ingredient, says the actress, who walked the runway for the label Kalki at the Lakme Fashion Week recently.

“Maintaining authenticity in my performances and interactions has helped build a genuine rapport with fans. Additionally, my dedication to continuous learning and self-improvement has enabled me to evolve both as an actor and an individual,” added the actress, who is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.

“Stree 2”, which crossed the Rs. 600 crore benchmark, is the fifth installment from the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Stree”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The 37-year-old actress recently pulled a hilarious prank at the shutterbugs to avoid getting clicked and used Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name as bait.

A video of Shraddha walking out of designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party along with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha. The two were surrounded by a sea of paparazzis, who wanted to capture a glimpse of Shraddha.

The actress hilariously is heard taking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name loudly to distract the shutterbugs so that she could run to the car.

Shraddha is heard saying: “Aree wo dekho Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan.”

Talking about the actress, she made her acting debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration.

In the last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. Shraddha recently admitted to being in a relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner.

Looking forward, it is reported that Shraddha will be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”.