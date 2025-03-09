Shreya Chaudhry Wins Best Actress Award at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for “Bandish Bandits” Season 2

Mumbai: Actress Shreya Chaudhry won the prestigious Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) Web Series award at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for her outstanding performance in “Bandish Bandits” Season 2.

She expressed that this recognition would help her secure more good roles and further establish her presence in the industry.

Shreya Chaudhry’s Gratitude and Future Aspirations

Upon receiving the award, Shreya said, “I am incredibly humbled and grateful for this recognition. It will help me get more good roles for me to shine with and hopefully make a mark in this industry!”

Shreya expressed that working on “Bandish Bandits” Season 2 was an extraordinary experience. She shared, “Being a part of a project that beautifully blends music, emotions, and storytelling is something I will always cherish.”

Reflecting on Her Character and the Show

Talking about her role as Tamanna Sharma in the series, Shreya shared that the character will always hold a special place in her heart. She also thanked the creators of the show—Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari, and Sahira Nair—for their support. Shreya added, “This award is a huge validation for my hard work and dedication.”

Also Read: Ex-Lovers Kareena and Shahid Share a Heartfelt Hug at IIFA 2025

Commitment to Her Craft

Shreya further emphasized her commitment to acting, saying, “I have never stopped myself from going the distance for my acting. I have an extremely pure, spiritual connection towards acting as a craft, and I hope that I keep getting better at this.”

About “Bandish Bandits”

“Bandish Bandits” is a musical romantic drama series that blends the classical world of Hindustani music with the contemporary world of pop. Shreya Chaudhry plays Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer, alongside Ritwik Bhowmik, who portrays Radhe Rathod, a Hindustani Classical musician. The series delves into the debate between music as a disciplined art form versus a liberating means of expression.

The show also features a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, and Atul Kulkarni. It was officially announced in February 2019 and received critical acclaim for its portrayal of music, emotion, and storytelling.

Shreya Chaudhry’s Growing Recognition

This Best Actress award marks Shreya’s second major award for her role in Bandish Bandits Season 2. Recently, she was seen in the series The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani, where she starred alongside Avinash Tiwary.

With her dedication to her craft and increasing recognition, Shreya Chaudhry is undoubtedly making her mark in the entertainment industry.