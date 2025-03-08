Shreya Ghoshal reflects on completing 25 years in the industry: Couldn’t be happier

Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently reflected on her incredible journey as she completed 25 years in the music industry during the IIFA 2025 celebrations.

Shreya Ghoshal on Her 25-Year Journey

During an interaction at the event, Shreya shared her excitement, stating, “With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it’s almost 25 years of my career as well. I don’t know how it could have been any better.

It’s the most perfect occasion to be here. I am also happy to be performing for our beautiful Rajasthan. Just very honored—there are nominations also, so my happiness is on cloud nine at the moment.”

Shreya Ghoshal’s X (Twitter) Account Hacked

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal’s X account (formerly Twitter) was hacked, leaving her unable to access it since February 13, 2025. The singer alerted her fans via Instagram, saying:

“Hello fans and friends. My Twitter/X account has been hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated replies.

I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spam and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Shreya Ghoshal Supports PM Modi’s Anti-Obesity Initiative

Apart from her professional milestones, Shreya Ghoshal recently extended her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-obesity campaign. She emphasized the importance of healthy living in a video shared on Instagram:

“Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order.

Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”