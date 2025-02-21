Shreya Ghoshal says ‘Namo Shankara’ is more than just a song

Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her new track ‘Namo Shankara’, a powerful bhakti song that resonates with cosmic energy and devotion to Lord Shiva. With Maha Shivratri just around the corner, Ghoshal’s heartfelt composition is designed to connect listeners with the divine energy of Shambho Shiva.

A Journey Beyond Music

Speaking about the song, Ghoshal expressed that ‘Namo Shankara’ is more than just a song—it’s a spiritual journey. The track, which combines bhakti, energy, and devotion, is an ode to Lord Shiva. Ghoshal said, “The wait is over! Namo Shankara is out now! Let the resonance of this soul-stirring ode to Lord Shiva awaken the Mahadev within you.”

About ‘Namo Shankara’ Track

Composed by Shreya Ghoshal herself along with Kinjal Chatterjee, the lyrics were penned by Shraddha Pandit. The song incorporates traditional elements like damru beats, Sanskrit chants, and Ghoshal’s divine vocals, creating a mystical experience that transports listeners to Mahadev’s cosmic realm.

Ghoshal had earlier announced the song on her social media, stating, “Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva.”

Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ Tour

In addition to releasing her new track, Shreya Ghoshal is also gearing up for her much-anticipated All Hearts tour. Fans in Chennai and other cities can look forward to witnessing the magic of her unmatched vocal brilliance. The All Hearts tour, which has been receiving overwhelming response, will next be performed in Chennai, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

A statement from her team reads, “Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour has been receiving an overwhelming response, and the excitement only continues to grow. Her ability to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and diverse repertoire makes every concert a truly unforgettable experience.”

‘Namo Shankara’ has already set a spiritual tone for Maha Shivratri, with devotees and music lovers alike eagerly awaiting the song’s impact.