Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ Tour Hits Major Cities: Get Ready for a Soul-Stirring Experience!

Mumbai: Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ Tour Garners Overwhelming Response as She Sets to Perform in Major Indian Cities Shreya Ghoshal is currently captivating audiences with her highly anticipated “All Hearts” tour, which has been receiving an overwhelming response from fans across India. The tour showcases the powerhouse vocalist’s ability to create an unforgettable experience with her soul-stirring renditions of beloved melodies.

In a statement from her team, it was shared that the excitement surrounding the tour continues to grow: “Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour has been met with an incredible response, and the excitement only continues to rise. She will be performing next in Chennai, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Her ability to connect with audiences and showcase a diverse repertoire makes every concert a remarkable experience.”

Following her performances in Chennai, Shreya Ghoshal will move on to Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of the tour. Fans are eager to hear the iconic artist sing some of her most celebrated songs live, offering them a chance to connect with her melodies in a way they’ve never experienced before.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Latest Release: “Namo Shankara” Ahead of Maha Shivratri

In addition to her tour, Shreya Ghoshal recently announced the release of her new devotional track, “Namo Shankara,” just in time for Maha Shivratri. The song, which promises to deliver a deeply spiritual and devotional experience, has already created a buzz among her fans.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her excitement, writing: “Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva. Coming soon! Stay tuned.” The song is expected to immerse listeners in a beautiful tribute to Mahadev, the supreme energy of the universe.

Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ Tour Hits Major

Shreya Ghoshal & Sonu Nigam’s Special Appearance on “Kaun Banega Crorepati”

Shreya Ghoshal recently appeared alongside Sonu Nigam on the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In an emotional moment, they performed a special rendition of the classic song “Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina” for Amitabh Bachchan. The duo, known for their impeccable voices, brought a fresh twist to this timeless track, with Sonu Nigam singing the Hindi version and Shreya Ghoshal performing the Bangla version.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Pays Respect at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti



Sonu Nigam shared a heartfelt message with Amitabh Bachchan, saying, “I and Shreya thought we would do something special for you. This is the first time we are doing this. This is just our love for you.” The segment was a touching tribute to the legendary actor and an unforgettable moment on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on Shreya Ghoshal’s tour and new releases!