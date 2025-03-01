Shreya Ghoshal’s X Account Hacked, Unable to Access Since February 13

New Delhi: Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has revealed that her X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on February 13, and despite multiple attempts, she has been unable to recover it.

No Response from X Support, Says Ghoshal

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer informed her fans about the hacking incident, stating that she had reached out to the X support team but received only automated responses.

“Hello fans and friends. My Twitter/X account has been hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team, but there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated replies,” she wrote.

Ghoshal urged her followers not to engage with any messages or links from her compromised account, as they could be spam or phishing attempts. She also clarified that she cannot even delete the account due to her lack of access.

“Please don’t click on any link or believe any message from that account. They are all spam and phishing links. I will personally update through a video if the account is recovered and safe,” she added.

Similar Incidents in the Past

Earlier this year, actor Swara Bhasker’s X account was also hacked but was eventually restored. Fans are hoping for a quick resolution to Ghoshal’s case as well.