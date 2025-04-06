Shreya Ghoshal’s X Account Restored: “I Am Back”

Mumbai: Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has finally regained control of her X (formerly Twitter) account after more than a month of it being hacked.

Official Announcement on Ram Navami

On Ram Navami, Shreya shared a video update with fans saying,

“Hello everyone, I am back on X. After a lot of struggles, I finally have my account with me. Someone from the India team helped me out in this — thank you so much for that. Yeah, it took me a really long time to get the communication started — well, all is well. Now I am here, I am going to keep talking to you — don’t worry, everything is well.”

The Struggles Behind the Scenes

In the caption, she wrote:

“I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.”

Concerns About Misleading AI Ads

Shreya also raised concerns about AI-generated ads being circulated using her name and photos.

“There are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures. These are clickbaits, which lead to spam or fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads.”

She emphasized that despite her efforts, she has no control over these ads and called upon X to take necessary action.

Previous Warning to Fans

Last month, Shreya had informed fans that her account had been hacked since February 13. At the time, she cautioned: