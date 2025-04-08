Shreyas Iyer Nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the shortlist for the Men’s Player of the Month for March 2025, featuring India’s Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand duo Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy.

Shreyas Iyer Shines in Champions Trophy 2025

India’s Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in the middle order during India’s title-winning campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Iyer scored 172 runs in three ODIs , averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47.

, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47. He was India’s top-scorer in the tournament.

His standout knock was 79 against New Zealand in the group stage.

in the group stage. He also contributed with 45 against Australia in the semi-final and 48 in the final against New Zealand.

His consistency and ability to anchor the innings proved vital for India’s unbeaten run and eventual Champions Trophy win.

Rachin Ravindra: The All-Round Star for New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra delivered impressive all-round performances to help New Zealand reach the Champions Trophy final.

He amassed 151 runs in three ODIs at an average of 50.33 with a strike rate of 106.33.

at an average of 50.33 with a strike rate of 106.33. He also picked up three wickets , maintaining an economy of 4.66.

, maintaining an economy of 4.66. Ravindra’s match-winning 108 against South Africa in the semi-final highlighted his impact.

His partnership with Kane Williamson in the semis proved critical to New Zealand’s high-scoring success.

Jacob Duffy: T20I Series Hero Against Pakistan

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy had an outstanding month, especially in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Duffy bagged 13 wickets in the T20I series , averaging 8.38 and an economy of 6.17.

, averaging 8.38 and an economy of 6.17. He recorded figures of 4/14 in the first match and 4/20 in the fourth .

and . Duffy also claimed two wickets in the ODI series opener, ending March with 15 wickets in six games.

His dominant performances helped him climb to the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings.