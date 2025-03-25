IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Blazing 97 Powers PBKS to 243/5 Against GT

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a sensational innings in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans, smashing 97 runs off just 42 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His power-packed knock, featuring a flurry of sixes, helped PBKS post a mammoth 243/5 in 20 overs.

The fireworks began early with Priyansh Arya, who impressed on his IPL debut. The young left-hander laid the foundation with a blistering 47 off 23 deliveries, giving PBKS a dream starts after being invited to bat first by GT skipper Shubman Gill.

Iyer then took charge, punishing the bowlers all around the park and narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century. Contributions from the middle-order further boosted the team to a formidable total.

Gujarat Titans made a strategic decision by naming only three overseas players in the playing XI for the first half of the match.

Match Details:

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Streaming: JioCinema

JioCinema TV Broadcast: Star Sports

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

The Titans now face a steep chase as they look to respond to Punjab’s commanding total.