Shruti Haasan Explores Love, Darkness, and Self-Discovery in ‘The Eye’

‘The Eye’ Makes India Premiere at Wench Film Festival

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan’s British psychological thriller, The Eye, recently made its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival. The actress has revealed her deep connection to themes of love, darkness, and self-discovery, which are central to the film.

A Journey Through Grief and Mystery

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Greece, The Eye follows Diana (played by Shruti Haasan) as she embarks on a deeply emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix’s ashes on a remote island. What starts as a closure-seeking act soon turns into an eerie experience entangled in the chilling ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, weaving a tale of grief, fate, and supernatural elements.

Shruti Haasan on Her Connection to the Film

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Shruti Haasan expressed her enthusiasm:

“From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery—concepts that resonate deeply with me. The Eye allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way.”

A Landmark International Debut

Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, The Eye marks Shruti Haasan’s much-anticipated international debut. The film, which is a visually striking psychological thriller, has been praised for its intense cinematic experience that keeps viewers on edge.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film’s screenplay was penned by award-winning writer Emily Carlton and features an impressive cast, including:

Mark Rowley (Last Kingdom, Rogue Heroes)

Anna Savva

Linda Marlowe

UK producer Melanie Dicks led the project under Fingerprint Content, with Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines serving as executive producers.

Wench Film Festival: A Platform for Genre Cinema

Founded by Sapna Bhavnani, the Wench Film Festival is India’s pioneering platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema. The Eye’s premiere at the festival highlights its significance in the global film landscape and cements Shruti Haasan’s prowess in portraying complex, emotionally charged roles.