Shruti Haasan Stresses on the Importance of Self-Care This World Health Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Health Day, actress and musician Shruti Haasan shared a heartfelt reminder about the significance of self-care and how it varies from person to person.

Revisiting a deeply personal video from her YouTube channel, Shruti emphasized that healing is not one-size-fits-all. Her approach to wellness is rooted in individuality — whether it’s music, movement, or simply taking a moment for yourself.

Shruti’s Unique Take on Self-Care

In her own words, Shruti explained:

“Self-care is very important, and you should do it in whatever way makes you happy. People often tell me, ‘You should really meditate,’ but I don’t know how to sit and blank my mind. I’ve found different ways to do it — like this thing called ‘breath of fire,’ where I channel into my third eye — but I do it with heavy metal because that’s what centres me.”

She continued,

“Playing the piano is my meditation. Watching Love Is Blind is my meditation. It doesn’t matter what it is — whatever feels like meditation to you, in terms of loving yourself and giving yourself the room to breathe and just be — I think that’s where real self-care lies.”

Upcoming Project: “Coolie”

On the work front, Shruti is set to appear in Lokesh Kanakaraj’s much-awaited action film “Coolie”, alongside superstar Rajinikanth.

Star-Studded Cast

The film will also feature:

Nagarjuna (Telugu)

(Telugu) Upendra (Kannada)

(Kannada) Soubin Shahir (Malayalam)

(Malayalam) Sathyaraj (Tamil)

(Tamil) Reba Monica John

Junior MGR

Rumors also suggest that Aamir Khan might make a cameo appearance in the film.

“Coolie” is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Director Lokesh Kanakaraj has confirmed that the film will be a stand-alone project and not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).