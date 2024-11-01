Shruti Haasan was ‘nervous’ to work with Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’

Mumbai: Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film “Coolie” and the actress said that she was nervous to work with the superstar in the Tamil action thriller film.

Shruti told IANS: “l was nervous to work with Rajini sir I’m not going to lie but he puts everyone at ease with his demeanour and I’ve had the best time working with sir, it’s a great learning for me.”

The 38-year-old actress’s father Kamal Haasan has worked with Rajinikanth in over 20 films.

Asked about how she feels about working with Rajinikanth after her father, she said: “It’s lovely to hear about their history and friendship through the years and it’s like a lesson in what cinema was and how it is and how these two great legends have managed to still stay at the top of their game whilst being so human at the same time.

The actress had recently shared her Diwali plans and had said: “Diwali this year is quiet and simple with friends and in Mumbai ! Nothing major, just enjoying time around good food and good hearts.”

She also spoke about sticking to her diet.

“I try to stick to my diet but I never can because I have a major sweet tooth and Diwali sweets are my favourite only at that time of the year I binge on Indian sweets.

Known for her goth looks and her love for the black and grey hues, Shruti said that this time of the year, had shared that she would include some colour for Diwali.

⁠”I like to change up colour out of my usual black and grey during Diwali because it is festive but you’ll never see me go too crazy with colour if it’s my personal choice,” said the 38-year-old actress.

Talking about “Coolie”, an action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra.

Shruti was last seen in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” a Telugu-language epic action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy.