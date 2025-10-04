Shubman Gill Named India’s New ODI Captain for Australia Series

Ahmedabad: In a significant move ahead of the Australia series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed young opener Shubman Gill as India’s new One-Day International captain. The 26-year-old will step into Rohit Sharma’s shoes for the upcoming three-match ODI series, marking his first assignment as skipper in the 50-over format. Gill has previously captained India in both Tests and T20Is.

The announcement of Gill’s elevation came alongside the declaration of squads for both the ODI and T20 series against Australia. While Rohit Sharma has been relieved of captaincy duties, he remains part of the ODI team, returning to the national setup along with Virat Kohli. The celebrated batting pair, who last played together in the Champions Trophy final in March, will reunite on the field. Shreyas Iyer has been named Gill’s deputy for the ODI leg.

Despite his rapid rise, Gill’s leadership experience in one-day cricket is limited. He has captained only six List-A matches, winning five and losing one. His tenure as Test captain earlier this year began with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against England, followed by a commanding win over the West Indies, where India triumphed by an innings and 140 runs in his sixth Test in charge.

Gill has already built an impressive ODI record, amassing 2,775 runs with eight centuries in 55 matches. Analysts believe his consistency with the bat, combined with his evolving leadership skills, could signal a new era for India’s ODI side as they prepare for future global tournaments.