Shyam Benegal passes away at 90

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who pioneered the parallel film movement in India, passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

The filmmaker was suffering from a kidney ailment for a while and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai.

His funeral will be held in Mumbai at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Shyam Benegal is considered one of the greatest filmmakers after the 1970s and received several honors, including Padma Bhushan.

The filmmaker recently celebrated his 90th birthday in Mumbai.

He was born in Hyderabad to Sridhar B. Benegal, who was prominent in photography. He was the second cousin of the legendary Indian auteur Guru Dutt.

Shyam Benegal started his career as a copywriter and made his first Documentary film in Gujarati, ‘Gher Betha Ganga’ in 1962. His first four feature films’ Ankur’ (1973), ‘Nishant’ (1975), ‘Manthan’ (1976) and ‘Bhumika’ (1977), made him a pioneer of the new-wave film movement of that period.

Also Read: Kumar Vishwas Sparks Controversy with Indirect Remark on Shatrughan Sinha, Targeting Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage: Video

He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986.

His film ‘Mandi’ (1983) is known for its satire on politics and prostitution. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Later, working from his own story, based on the last days of Portuguese in Goa in the early 1960s, Shyam explored human relationships in ‘Trikal’.

Director and screenwriter #ShyamBenegal passes away at 90. He breathed his last at 6.30 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.



The timing of his last rites will be declared later. We extend our sincere condolences to friends, family and fans.#RIPShyamBenegal #News pic.twitter.com/T9Jm4LsUUg — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 23, 2024

The filmmaker was known for his evolution. When the Hindi cinema entered a lull in the 1980s, with even the mainstream films struggling at the box office after the introduction of VCR, the funding for parallel films was considerably cut down. Many filmmakers of the parallel film movement couldn’t make movies without funds. However, Shyam Benegal turned to the new medium of television. His show ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ is considered one of India’s iconic shows.