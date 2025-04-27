Siddaramaiah Clarifies Controversial Remarks on War with Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself embroiled in controversy after making remarks about the possibility of going to war with Pakistan. After facing widespread criticism for his statement, Siddaramaiah clarified that he had never advocated for war but stressed the importance of enhancing security measures in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister had suggested that the Pahalgam attack was a result of intelligence failure, and further stated that there was no immediate need for war with Pakistan. His comments quickly made headlines, and even found a place in Pakistani media. “There is no need for war now. But strict measures must be taken. Security measures must be tightened,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, underlining the necessity of vigilance.

BJP Condemns Siddaramaiah’s Remarks as ‘Shameful’

The BJP quickly condemned Siddaramaiah’s remarks, accusing him of giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan and downplaying the severity of the terrorism issue. BJP Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized Siddaramaiah for his lack of judgment and suggested that the Chief Minister’s experience had not translated into wise decision-making in such matters.

“The Indian military and the government are fully capable of determining the right course of action. Your suggestions are unnecessary,” R Ashoka said, calling on Siddaramaiah to focus on issues within his state, such as the safety of Kannadigas and the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a more aggressive stance, comparing Congress’ stance to Pakistan’s rhetoric on various issues such as Article 370, Pulwama, and the Balakot airstrike. He suggested that Congress, through Siddaramaiah’s remarks, was aligning itself with Pakistan’s views on terrorism and national security.

Siddaramaiah’s Clarification on War with Pakistan

After the backlash, Siddaramaiah clarified his position on the matter. “I never said there should be no war with Pakistan, if a war is inevitable, it will happen,” he explained, adding that for now, there was no need to engage in conflict. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of improving security measures in Kashmir and reinforcing intelligence networks to prevent future attacks.

Pahalgam Attack: A Deadly Assault on Indian Tourists

The Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead—mostly Indian tourists—has been deemed one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Among the victims, three people from Karnataka lost their lives in the attack, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger across the state.

The tragic incident has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly as terrorists targeted innocent civilians. While the Indian government has condemned the attack, the comments by Siddaramaiah have added fuel to the political fire surrounding national security and the country’s response to cross-border terrorism.

Siddaramaiah Under Fire for Remarks Broadcast in Pakistani Media

The controversy deepened after Siddaramaiah’s remarks were widely broadcast in Pakistani media, where his statements were seen as sympathetic to Pakistan’s position. The BJP quickly capitalized on this, mocking the Chief Minister with the term “Halal CM,” claiming that his comments had garnered unwanted attention on a global scale.

Karnataka CM’s Controversial Remarks Escalate Political Tensions

Siddaramaiah’s comments have undoubtedly stirred a political storm, with the BJP accusing him of undermining national security and favoring Pakistan’s narrative. As the debate over how to handle cross-border terrorism intensifies, the Karnataka CM’s remarks continue to be a flashpoint in Indian politics.

With mounting pressure on Siddaramaiah to clarify his stance further, it remains to be seen how this controversy will affect his political future and the broader discourse on national security.