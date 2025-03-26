Siddharth Dedicates His Role as a Batsman in ‘Test’ to Rahul Dravid

Chennai: Actor Siddharth, who portrays Arjun, a cricketer representing the country in the upcoming film Test, has expressed his admiration for Rahul Dravid, saying that if there’s anyone he would dedicate his performance as a Test cricketer, it would be the legendary batsman Rahul Dravid.

During a discussion organized by the film’s makers, which also features Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine, Siddharth elaborated on the inspiration behind his role.

Cricket is Life in India: Siddharth on Preparing for His Role

In the conversation, Siddharth mentioned the immense pressure that comes with playing a cricketer on-screen, especially in a country like India, where cricket is a religion. “In our country, cricket is life. I too like cricket. But when you act as a cricketer, it is not enough to simply act. That’s because people watch cricket daily for around three to four hours, and they look for perfection. You cannot pretend,” he said, reflecting on his initial fears and the challenges of portraying the sport authentically.

Preparation for the Role: A Blend of Influences

The actor then shed light on the preparation he undertook for the role of Arjun. “When you play a role that involves Test cricket, there is definitely a lot of preparation. When the audience watches my behavior, cricketing style, or mental makeup in this film, it will have influences from several people,” Siddharth explained. “We have adapted many small things from different cricketers to create this character. If the audience feels the same excitement while watching my performance as they do while watching a live cricket match, then I believe we have done our job.”

Rahul Dravid: Siddharth’s Personal Idol

Siddharth went on to praise Rahul Dravid, saying that he has admired and followed him since school. “If there is one person whom I have admired and followed from before the time he debuted to the time he retired and beyond, it is Rahul Dravid. So, anything I do in this film as a Test batsman, if I had to dedicate it to one living cricketer, it would be Rahul Dravid,” Siddharth confessed.

The film Test, set to stream on Netflix from April 4, marks the directorial debut of renowned producer Sashikanth. With its cricketing theme, it promises to strike a chord with cricket fans and moviegoers alike.