Telangana Tragedy: Sigachi Company Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia for Families of Accident Victims

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of a tragic industrial accident at the Sigachi Company in Pashamailaram, Sangareddy district, which claimed at least 40 lives and left 33 others injured, the company has finally broken its silence with a major announcement.

₹1 Crore Compensation Announced for Families of the Deceased

Three days after the fatal incident, Sigachi Industries’ secretary, Vivek, issued an official letter to the stock exchanges declaring a compensation of ₹1 crore for each family of the deceased. The company also promised to settle all insurance claims along with this compensation. Sigachi management further assured that full medical treatment would be provided to the injured and their families would receive continued support.

Cause of the Explosion Under Investigation

The company has denied that a reactor explosion was responsible for the accident, clarifying that the exact cause will be revealed after the government’s investigation is complete. Sigachi has also announced a three-month suspension of plant operations as a precautionary and corrective measure.

CM Revanth Reddy Demands Accountability

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the accident site on Tuesday and expressed deep concern over the incident. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against the company for its lapses and demanded that the management release ₹1 crore compensation on humanitarian grounds.

The Chief Minister also noted the absence of Sigachi’s Managing Director at the accident site even 48 hours after the incident, calling it a serious matter. The state government has warned that further action may be initiated based on the inquiry’s findings.

Company Responds Following Government Pressure

Following the CM’s strong remarks, Sigachi Industries issued a press release on Tuesday announcing its compensation and relief plans. The company committed to not only compensating the families of the deceased but also ensuring complete medical care for the injured and extending support to their dependents.

This industrial tragedy has sparked outrage across Telangana and highlighted the urgent need for safety measures and stricter accountability in hazardous industries.