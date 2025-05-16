Signature Global Q4 FY25 Results: Revenue Drops 37% But Net Profit Doubles

New Delhi: Real estate developer Signature Global (India) Limited reported a significant decline in revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25, despite doubling its net profit. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, Q4 revenue dropped by over 37%, while cost-cutting helped deliver a sharp rise in profitability.

Q4 Revenue Falls Over 37% to Rs 520.4 Crore

Signature Global’s Q4FY25 revenue stood at Rs 520.4 crore, down 37.13% from Rs 827.6 crore reported in Q3. Similarly, total income saw a decline of 33.83%, falling to Rs 570.4 crore from Rs 862.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Net Profit Soars 110% Despite Lower Revenue

Despite the revenue dip, the company delivered a strong bottom-line performance. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 61.1 crore in Q4, up from Rs 29.1 crore in Q3—an impressive 110% growth.

The net profit attributable to the owners of the holding company came in at Rs 61 crore, up 109.62% quarter-on-quarter.

Cost Optimization Key Driver Behind Profit Growth

The profit surge was primarily driven by a sharp reduction in total expenses, which fell 40.45% to Rs 497.7 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 835.8 crore in Q3. This cost optimization helped offset the revenue slump.

Pre-Sales Booking Plunge 61% YoY in Q4

Signature Global also witnessed a steep decline in pre-sales bookings, which fell 61% year-on-year to Rs 1,620 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 4,140 crore in Q4FY24. The company cited delays in project approvals as the primary reason for the drop, which led to postponed launches originally planned for March 2025.

Outlook: Strong Demand in NCR Fuels Confidence

Despite the quarterly hiccups, Signature Global remains optimistic about the future. The company emphasized:

Strong demand for residential properties in the NCR (National Capital Region)

Positive customer sentiment

Successful launches in Gurugram and surrounding markets

Timely project execution

Signature Global recently partnered with Investors Clinic, a prominent real estate consultancy, to further boost sales and customer engagement.

Signature Global Shares Gain on NSE

On Friday, shares of Signature Global were trading at Rs 1,221, marking an increase of Rs 45.80 or 3.90% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting investor confidence in the company’s profitability and long-term strategy