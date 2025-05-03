Sikandar Raza returns for Zimbabwe’s upcoming one-off Test against England

Harare: Zimbabwean cricket has received a boost with the return of seasoned all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the upcoming one-off Test against England, scheduled to begin on May 22 at Trent Bridge. This match marks Zimbabwe’s first red-ball appearance in England since 2003.

Raza’s Comeback Strengthens Zimbabwe’s Line-Up

Raza, who last featured in a Test earlier this year against Afghanistan, was absent during Zimbabwe’s red-ball assignments against Ireland and Bangladesh, both of which ended in a 1-1 series tie. The 38-year-old brings valuable experience to the side, having scored 1,286 runs with one century and 38 wickets in 18 Tests.

He replaces Johnathan Campbell in the squad. Also returning is Clive Madande, who recovers from injury and takes over from Nyasha Mayavo as the secondary wicketkeeper.

Zimbabwe Opts for Pace in English Conditions

With seam-friendly pitches expected in England, Zimbabwe have selected an extra pacer — Newman Nyamhuri, replacing leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa in the squad. This move reflects strategic adaptation to the English conditions.

Head Coach Justin Sammons Focused on Competitive Spirit

Zimbabwe’s head coach Justin Sammons emphasized the importance of mental strength and belief going into the high-profile match:

“In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world. I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Zimbabwe to Face South Africa in Warm-Up Match

After the Test against England, Zimbabwe will also play a four-day match against South Africa from June 3–6 at Arundel. This match is a preparatory fixture for South Africa ahead of their ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s, June 11–15.

Squad and Departure Plans

Zimbabwe’s Test squad, led by captain Craig Ervine, is set to depart for England on May 9 to acclimate to local conditions before taking on the Ben Stokes-led England team.

🏏 Zimbabwe Test Squad: