Silliest thing one can do is to write off champion players, says Hussey on concerns about Rohit, Virat’s form

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be in good form in the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, adding that the silliest thing one can do is to write off champion sportspersons.

India will reach Australia for the marquee Test series on the back of a disappointing 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home, with the poor form of Rohit and Virat being amongst the main points of concern for the visitors.

Rohit and Virat managed to score only 91 and 93 runs respectively, in India’s unprecedented 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home earlier this month. “You could hear earlier Gautam Gambhir talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not making runs. Well, the silliest thing you can do is to write off champion players.”

“We’ve seen it so many times in the past. They come under a bit of criticism and come out and perform really well. So, I’m backing those guys in particular to perform really strongly in Australia. They’re proud Indians, Test cricketers and they’ll put in a good performance.,” said Hussey on Fox Sports.

At the same time, he admitted India suffering a clean sweep defeat to New Zealand at home came as a big shock to him. “We’ll find out in that first Test match where they are at mentally and from a skill perspective as well. It was a shock to see them lose to New Zealand 3-0. You just don’t see that happen over there ever, really. So, they’ll be hurt by this, India.”

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India and Australia play Test matches in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025. It will also be the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since 1991/92. India have won the past two Test BCT series by identical 2-1 margins in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively.

But Hussey believes Australia are looking stronger to win the upcoming Test series. “They’ve got a lot of proud players and a lot of quality. So, I’m expecting to see the best of India. But I still think Australia will start favourites and will be really primed to win this series,” he said.