Silver Medal at National Games After Knee Surgery: Sepaktakraw Player Navatha’s Inspiring Comeback

Hyderabad: Navatha has been passionate about Sepaktakraw since childhood and steadily rose through the ranks to become a prominent player in the sport. Preparing to represent India at the international level, she attended a training camp in Goa with the goal of competing in the 2024 Asian Games. Unfortunately, during the camp, she suffered a severe knee injury that put her dream on hold.

However, overcoming the odds, she made a remarkable comeback and recently clinched a silver medal at the national level. Her recovery journey was significantly supported by *Dr. Hariprakash, Consultant Orthopedic Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement & Sports Surgeon at KIMS Hospital,

Secunderabad.

Speaking about her treatment, Dr. Hariprakash explained, “Navatha sustained a major knee injury during training. She was in severe pain and contacted us after searching online for top sports surgeons. Upon examination and tests, we diagnosed her with a complete tear of the ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), which is one of the key ligaments in the knee. Due to the severity of the injury, surgery was necessary.

We first waited two weeks for the swelling to subside. Then we reconstructed her ACL using a graft from one of her own ligaments. Post-surgery, with proper physiotherapy, she made a full recovery and resumed playing. Winning a national medal after all that is truly commendable.

When we take a ligament from the thigh, there is no long-term harm to the body, and the body accepts it more quickly than artificial ligaments. We use synthetic grafts only when multiple ligaments are damaged.

It’s very important to consult a doctor immediately after a sports injury. That helps in identifying whether only the ACL is affected or if the meniscus or cartilage is damaged as well. For ligament injuries, we always wait until the swelling subsides before performing surgery. Physiotherapy after surgery is just as crucial for complete recovery.”

“I Never Thought I Could Play Again” – Navatha

“I was extremely excited to be part of the training camp in Goa, aiming for the Asian Games. But the injury was a huge shock. I immediately searched online for the best sports surgeon and came across Dr. Hariprakash at KIMS. Since my hometown is nearby, I consulted him right away and underwent surgery.

Later, I got a job with the Income Tax Department in Mumbai, so I couldn’t take long leaves for physiotherapy. That delayed my recovery, and it took around 8–10 months for me to fully heal. I resumed practice slowly, starting from October–November 2024.

Sepaktakraw is similar to leg volleyball if the ball touches the hand, it’s a foul. So the game relies heavily on the knees. After knee surgery, I honestly didn’t believe I’d be able to play again. But thanks to the successful surgery and my rehab, I made a full comeback and even won a national medal,” said an elated Navatha.