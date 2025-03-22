Simi Garewal Lauds Subhash Ghai’s Legacy Through Whistling Woods International

Celebrating 45 Years of ‘Karz’ and Acknowledging Ghai’s Contributions to Cinema

Mumbai: Veteran actress Simi Garewal recently expressed her admiration for acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, celebrating the 45th anniversary of their iconic film Karz. The two were part of an event at the second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, where Ghai shared a heartfelt tribute to Garewal on his Instagram.

Ghai posted a picture of Simi from the festival along with a snippet from her speech. In her speech, Simi lauded the filmmaker’s enduring contribution to Hindi cinema, particularly his creation of Whistling Woods International, a renowned film school that has helped nurture the next generation of filmmakers.

Simi Garewal’s Tribute to Subhash Ghai and Whistling Woods International

In his Instagram post, Subhash Ghai wrote, “While receiving the trophy from Mukta Arts for celebrating Karz’s 45 years at the Red Lorry Film Festival yesterday, veteran actor Simi Garewal got a huge ovation from the audience for her memorable performance in Karz.”

He further shared her words from the event, in which she said, “Though I am always so proud of our cult film Karz by Subhash Ghai, I do applaud more his initiative to set up a premier film school, Whistling Woods, for younger generations in filmmaking and creativity. This is the real success of life.”

Ghai expressed his gratitude towards Simi, adding, “It was very gracious of you, Simi ji. Thank you so much with all our respect always.”

Subhash Ghai Reflects on His Memoir ‘Karma’s Child’ and His 40-Year Journey

Earlier, Subhash Ghai shared an insightful moment behind the title of his memoir, Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema. Posting a throwback photo with veteran writer Gulzar, Ghai revealed that Gulzar had shared the reason for naming his book ‘Karma’s Child’, saying it was due to his “instinctive talent” that led him to create timeless classics.

Ghai wrote, “It’s your own karma and courage to go ahead and shine as a filmmaker for 40 years.” He expressed his heartfelt emotions, adding, “I felt overwhelmed by his deeper affection and love for me while he launched my book at the Mumbai Film Festival. Thank you, Gulzar sahab. I am still a student.”

Launch of Ghai’s Memoir ‘Karma’s Child’ at IFFI Goa

’Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman’ was officially launched during the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The memoir highlights Ghai’s iconic career and contributions to Indian cinema, which have made him a celebrated figure in the film industry.

Key Highlights: