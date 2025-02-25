Simmons’ Masterclass Guides West Indies Masters to a 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia Masters

Navi Mumbai: Lendl Simmons’ explosive 44-ball unbeaten 94 helped the West Indies Masters crush Australia Masters by 7 wickets in the inaugural International Masters League (IML) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Watson’s Explosive Century Powers Australia Masters

In a thrilling high-scoring encounter, the sizeable crowd at the stadium witnessed Shane Watson’s scintillating century, which took the game to new heights. After winning the toss and electing to field, West Indian batting legend Brian Lara saw Watson unleash his trademark aggressive style.

At 43 years old, Watson looked in no mood to retire, as he smashed a half-century off just 27 balls and followed it up with another fifty off 21 balls. Watson was involved in a series of crucial partnerships, setting the foundation for a massive total for Australia.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Kerala Aim for Maiden Title in Summit Clash Against Two-Time Winners Vidarbha

Opening with Ben Dunk (15 off 11 balls), Watson forged a 34-run partnership. He then combined with Callum Ferguson (13 off 15) for an 83-run stand before linking up with Daniel Christian (32 off 15) for a 54-run third-wicket partnership. Despite losing partners at the other end, Watson remained dominant, especially against left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn, hitting him for two sixes and four fours to amass 21 runs in the 9th over.

Watson, who was dropped on 80 by Ashley Nurse, eventually fell to Benn, having scored 107 runs off 52 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes.

Nurse and Windies Bowlers Shine

Despite Watson’s efforts, the West Indies bowlers kept a check on the rest of the Australian innings. Ashley Nurse was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 16 runs. Jerome Taylor and Ravi Rampaul also chipped in with two wickets each, as Australia finished with 216/8.

West Indies Masters’ Dominant Chase

In response, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith led the West Indies Masters to a comfortable win with brisk half-centuries. Brian Lara played a key role with a 21-ball 33, anchoring a 99-run third-wicket partnership with Simmons.

Opening with Chris Gayle, who fell for 11 off 12 balls, Smith took charge early, blasting 51 runs off 29 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six. Simmons then took over, displaying his aggression with an audacious half-century.

Finishing Touches

Needing 38 runs from the last three overs, Simmons and wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton (23 not out off 11 balls) slammed three boundaries off Daniel Christian, reducing the required runs by 17. The West Indies Masters completed the chase with four balls to spare, sealing a 7-wicket win.

Brief Scores:

Australia Masters: 216/8 (Shane Watson 107, Daniel Christian 32; Ashley Nurse 3/16, Ravi Rampaul 2/23)

West Indies Masters: 217/3 (Lendl Simmons 94* not out, Dwayne Smith 51, Brian Lara 33, Chadwick Walton 23* not out) – West Indies won by 7 wickets.