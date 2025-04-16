Singareni Breaks New Ground: First-Ever Coal Mining Begins Outside Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for starting coal mining operations in Odisha — the first time in the company’s 136-year history that mining has commenced outside Telangana.

A Historic Step for Singareni

The Chief Minister hailed this as a proud moment, stating that Singareni, which has been lighting up lives in Telangana through coal mining for over a century, has now opened new avenues by starting operations in the Naini coal block in Angul district of Odisha. “This marks a golden path for future generations,” he said in a statement.

A Symbol of Government’s Commitment

CM Revanth Reddy credited the achievement to the proactive efforts of the people’s government. “It is only due to the special initiative taken by our government that Singareni has expanded its footprint to another state. This stands as testimony to our commitment and clean governance,” he said.

All Permissions Secured, Operations Begin

The Chief Minister further mentioned that Singareni successfully obtained all necessary clearances for the Naini coal blocks and has officially begun operations, making it a milestone moment in the company’s legacy. “This is a matter of pride for all people of Telangana,” he added.

Government to Stand Strong Behind Singareni

Reiterating the importance of Singareni to Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the government will continue to fully support the organization’s development and expansion. “Singareni is a crown jewel of Telangana and a lifeline for thousands of workers and their families,” he stated, while congratulating the company on this major achievement.