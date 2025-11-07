Singareni CMD Calls for Boost in Coal Production and Safety Measures

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director, Sri N. Balram, has urged all Area General Managers to significantly increase coal production and dispatch to make up for the shortfall caused by heavy rains in the first half of the year.

Speaking at a detailed review meeting at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad, he emphasized that with the monsoon now over, the company must achieve its set targets efficiently and safely.

During the meeting, which included SCCL Directors, Corporate General Managers, and all Area General Managers, Sri N. Balram reviewed area-wise coal production and dispatch performance. He instructed that to meet the November target of 72 lakh tonnes, daily coal production and dispatch must reach 2.4 lakh tonnes, and at least 13.75 lakh cubic meters of overburden must be removed daily.

Highlighting the importance of teamwork, the CMD said that officials from all departments—including personnel, safety, and other supporting divisions—must work closely with mining teams to ensure smooth and efficient operations. “Negligence in performance will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Sri N. Balram stressed that while SCCL has diversified into other business ventures, coal production remains the company’s core activity. He also called for strict adherence to company regulations in employee promotions and opportunities.

On safety, the CMD noted SCCL’s goal to become a completely accident-free organization but regretted that three fatal incidents occurred last year. He directed all officers to intensify inspections, particularly in underground mines, and ensure zero fatalities this year.

The meeting also reviewed progress on new projects. With approvals secured for the VK Open Cast mine at Kothagudem, Sri N. Balram instructed that a minimum of six lakh tonnes of coal must be produced from the mine by March 2026. He further called for focused attention on other new mines awaiting clearance and directed that four new mines should commence operations this year.

For the first time, instead of the regular monthly video conference reviews, the CMD convened an in-person meeting with all Area GMs, Directors, and Corporate GMs for a comprehensive review. Several key decisions related to area requirements were made during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by company Directors Sri L.V. Suryanarayana, Sri K. Venkateswarlu, Sri Goutham Potru, Sri M. Thirumala Rao, Executive Director (Coal Movement) Sri B. Venkanna, Advisor (Forestry) Sri Mohan Parigen, GM (Coordination & Marketing) Sri T. Srinivas, and various Corporate General Managers and Project Officers.