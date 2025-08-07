Singareni CPRO S.D.M. Subhani Honored with PRSI National Best PR Manager Award

Hyderabad: In a moment of great pride for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Chief Public Relations Officer and General Manager (Coordination), Sri S.D.M. Subhani, has been conferred the prestigious Dr. C.V. Narasimha Reddy – PRSI National Best PR Manager Award 2025.

The award was presented during the National Public Relations Education Day celebrations held on Wednesday evening at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Hall in Hyderabad. The felicitation ceremony was graced by Dr. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, who served as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries at the event included Professor Venkata Ramana, Director of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President of PRSI, Sri Y. Babji, Editor of Public Relations Voice magazine, and Sri Yadagiri, President of the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter.

Recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Corporate Communication

Sri Subhani was recognized for his significant and sustained contributions to strengthening public relations across all 12 operational areas of Singareni. Under his leadership as CPRO, the PR department has played a crucial role in aligning communication strategies with the company’s objectives, effectively motivating employees, and enhancing the organization’s public image.

His adept use of multiple communication channels—including brochures, posters, social media, and weekly internal programs like Singareni Sravanthi—was highlighted as a benchmark in corporate communication excellence. The award citation noted his efforts in enabling efficient two-way communication between the company and its stakeholders.

Organizers praised Singareni’s Public Relations Department as a role model for the Indian coal industry, commending its effective utilization of diverse media platforms to amplify the company’s development and welfare narratives.

CMD N. Balram Extends Congratulations

Chairman and Managing Director Sri N. Balram extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sri Subhani on receiving the national recognition. He acknowledged the award as a testament to the tireless and strategic efforts of the Singareni PR team in consistently communicating the company’s initiatives to both employees and the general public.

CMD Balram further expressed confidence that the Public Relations Department, under Subhani’s leadership, would continue to raise the bar and help position Singareni Collieries on the international stage.

