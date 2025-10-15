Singareni Engages Retired Senior Officers to Strategize 100 Million Tonne Coal Production Target

In a historic first for Singareni, the company organized a brainstorming session involving retired senior officers to gather their insights and recommendations for the company’s future roadmap. This initiative comes as part of the management’s ongoing efforts to ensure sustainable growth and achieve its ambitious goal of producing 100 million tonnes of coal annually.

The session, held at the Illandu Club, Kothagudem, was jointly organized by the CPP and HRD Departments under the directions of Sri N. Balram, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Singareni Directors, General Managers, and retired Directors participated in this unique knowledge-sharing exercise. The session was presided over by Sri A. Manohar, GM (CPP).

Addressing the gathering via video conference, CMD Sri N. Balram emphasized the need for the company to not only scale up coal production but also diversify into other sectors to remain competitive in the evolving coal industry. He highlighted the importance of leveraging the experience and insights of retired Directors and General Managers in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for Singareni.

The session was inaugurated by Director (Operations) Sri L.V. Suryanarayana, who provided an overview of underground and opencast coal production, thermal and solar power generation, and outlined the company’s future plans.

Retired Directors, who had served in senior capacities at Singareni, shared their recommendations on achieving the 100 million tonne production target, reducing production costs, and strategic diversification to ensure long-term stability.

The program was attended by top executives including Director (P&P) Sri K. Venkateshwarlu, Director (PA) Sri Goutham Potru, Director (E&M) Sri M. Thirumala Rao, and Advisor, Ministry of Coal, Sri B. Veera Reddy, along with retired Directors and General Managers, and staff from the CPP and HRD Departments.

This initiative marks a first-of-its-kind effort in Singareni’s history, demonstrating the company’s commitment to inclusive planning and sustainable growth by integrating the expertise of experienced leaders with current management strategies.