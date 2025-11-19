Singareni, NTPC Green Energy Ink Major MoU to Boost Renewable Power Capacity

Hyderabad: In a significant push toward large–scale renewable energy expansion, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC. The agreement was formalized at Singareni Bhavan in the presence of SCCL Chairman & Managing Director Sri N. Balram, company directors, and senior NGEL officials including Sri R. Maurya and Sri Bimal Gopal Chari.

SCCL CMD N. Balram said the partnership marks a major milestone in Singareni’s ambition to emerge as a multi–sector energy entity. He explained that SCCL aims to leverage NTPC’s extensive national expertise in power generation to accelerate its renewable energy plans.

Balram announced several major upcoming projects, including:

A 500 MW Pumped Storage Power Plant at Medipalli Open Cast Mine

at Medipalli Open Cast Mine Expansion of solar power generation to 5,000 MW

Exploration of a Geothermal Power Plant at Manuguru

at Manuguru Development of a Green Hydrogen Project

He emphasized that the collaboration with NTPC and NGEL — leaders in conventional and green energy — will play a pivotal role in technical planning, project execution, and future power sales. The partnership may also extend to joint venture participation for green energy projects.

Speaking at the event, NGEL senior officials Sri Bimal Gopalachari and Sri R.R. Maurya praised Singareni’s proactive move into the renewable energy sector alongside ongoing coal production. They noted that NGEL itself is rapidly expanding its green energy footprint and expressed confidence that the partnership could lead to renewable energy installations both within India and internationally.

They added that following the MoU, project-specific reviews would be undertaken to identify and execute mutually beneficial ventures. The officials also expressed their appreciation for collaborating with Singareni, an organization with more than 130 years of legacy.

The event was attended by SCCL Director (E&M) Sri M. Thirumalar Rao, ED (STPP) Sri Chiranjeevi, GM (Coordination & Marketing) Sri T. Srinivas, GM Sri Vishwanath Raju, and several other senior officials.