Singareni Workers to Receive ₹1.03 Lakh Diwali Bonus — Telangana Govt’s Festive Gift Worth ₹400 Crore

In a festive gesture ahead of Diwali, the Telangana Government has announced a significant reward for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers. Deputy Chief Minister Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu declared that each Singareni worker will receive a Performance Linked Reward (PLR) — popularly known as the Diwali Bonus — amounting to ₹1.03 lakh.

The State Government has approved a total disbursement of ₹400 crore, benefitting nearly 39,500 workers across the company. The Deputy Chief Minister conveyed his Diwali greetings and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and growth of Singareni, calling it the pride of Telangana.

Following these instructions, Singareni Chairman and Managing Director Sri N. Balaram announced that the bonus amount will be credited directly to the workers’ bank accounts on October 18 (Saturday). He thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Deputy Chief Minister on behalf of all employees for sanctioning the bonus.

Sri N. Balaram also encouraged workers to maintain their hard work and dedication to achieve production targets and advised them to utilize the bonus wisely — either for family welfare or savings through government schemes.

The Diwali bonus is applicable only to workers, not officers.

Workers who completed 190 muster days in underground mines and 240 muster days in opencast or surface operations during the last financial year will receive the full ₹1.03 lakh. Those with fewer working days will receive the amount on a pro-rata basis, while only employees with at least 30 muster days in the year will qualify for the reward.