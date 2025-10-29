“Singareni’s Vision Expands Beyond Coal: Former CMD Calls Transparency the Key to Progress”

Hyderabad: Former Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Sri A.P.V.N. Sharma, emphasized that when every process is transparent, the need for vigilance naturally diminishes. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations held at Singareni Bhavan, he stated that irregularities and corruption only arise when systems lack transparency and accountability.

The event was presided over by SCCL CMD Sri N. Balram, who welcomed Sri Sharma and reflected on his pivotal role in steering Singareni out of crisis during the late 1990s. Addressing the gathering after 24 years, Sri Sharma expressed happiness over Singareni’s remarkable transformation and diversification beyond coal mining. He noted that as global coal demand steadily declines, Singareni’s move towards multi-sectoral growth marks a forward-thinking and sustainable approach.

Appreciating the company’s progress, Sri Sharma said that Singareni’s expansion into non-coal sectors and its efforts to extend operations to other Indian states and overseas markets stand as a model for other public sector enterprises.

In his address, CMD Sri N. Balram described Sri Sharma as a visionary leader who revived Singareni at a time when it was on the brink of closure in 1998. He outlined the company’s current diversification initiatives, including:

Launching a coal block project in Odisha ,

, Collaborating with the Government of Rajasthan to establish solar and thermal power plants , and

to establish , and Engaging in gold and copper exploration in Karnataka.

He further announced that Singareni is evolving into a Green Energy enterprise, with its global ambitions being realized through the newly proposed Singareni Global Limited, which will undertake international mining ventures.

The program was attended by Directors Sri L.V. Suryanarayana, Sri K. Venkateswarlu, Sri Goutham Potru, and Sri M. Tirumala Rao, along with several senior officials. They lauded Sri Sharma’s leadership and contributions to the company’s growth.

A felicitation ceremony was also held to honor the former CMD. Executive Director (Coal Movement) and Chief Vigilance Officer Sri B. Venkanna proposed the vote of thanks.

Among those present were GM (Coordination) Sri T. Srinivas, all Area GMs, Corporate GMs, Department Heads, and senior officials from various wings of Singareni.