Singer Sonu Nigam Faces Criminal Case for Controversial Kannada Comment

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has been booked by Bengaluru police after making a controversial statement during a concert on April 27, 2025. The FIR was filed at Avalahalli Police Station based on a complaint by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

FIR Registered Under Section 352 of IPC

According to reports, the FIR has been filed under Section 352 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.” The legal move comes after a video of Nigam’s remarks went viral, sparking widespread outrage across Karnataka.

What Did Sonu Nigam Say?

The controversy began when Sonu Nigam allegedly responded harshly to a fan who repeatedly demanded a Kannada song during the live show. Nigam, clearly agitated, likened the fan’s behavior to that of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, stating:

“He was so rudely threatening me… This is exactly the kind of mindset that leads to incidents like what happened in Pahalgam.”

He emphasized his respect for the Kannada community but urged fans to behave respectfully.

Kannada Groups Condemn Nigam’s Statement

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike slammed Nigam’s comments, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas and comparing a language struggle to terrorism. In their official complaint, they said his words “could incite enmity between linguistic groups” and demanded strict action.

KRV’s Bengaluru District President, Dharmaraj Gowda, said:

“His statements have deeply offended Kannadigas and risk communal unrest.”

Previous Controversies Add to Fire

This isn’t the first time Sonu Nigam has been involved in public controversy. The singer has faced backlash in the past for remarks on religious issues and public practices. This new incident adds fuel to his already controversial public image.