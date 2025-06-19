SIO Delegation Meets Iranian Envoy, Condemns Israeli Attacks, Urges Safety for Indian Students Amid Conflict

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent escalations and attacks on Iranian soil, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana Zone, extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran and called for immediate diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

SIO Delegation Meets Iranian Consul General

A delegation from SIO Telangana, led by General Secretary Advocate Anees ur Rehman, State President Mohd Faraz Ahmed, and Secretary Mohd Hammaduddin, met with Mahdi Shahrokhi, the Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the delegation expressed their deep sympathies to the Iranian people and conveyed solidarity with the families affected by the recent Israeli attacks.

Condemnation of Civilian Attacks and International Violations

In its statement, SIO condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and prominent scientific figures in Iran, calling it a violation of international law and diplomatic conventions. The organisation stressed the need for respecting national sovereignty, human rights, and global peace frameworks.

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure raises serious concerns about respect for international norms and the sanctity of human life,” said Advocate Anees ur Rehman.

Emphasis on Indo-Iran Ties and Diplomatic Resolution

Highlighting the historic and cultural ties between India and Iran, SIO appealed for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic engagement and international cooperation. The organisation reiterated its hope for the swift return of peace and stability in the region.

Concern for Indian Students in Iran

SIO also raised concerns about the safety of Indian students, especially those from Hyderabad and Telangana, currently residing in Iran.