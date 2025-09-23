Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Hosts Grand Seerat Expo for School Students, Celebrating Teachings of Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: The city witnessed one of its largest Seerat-themed events for school students as the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Hyderabad successfully organized the “Mercy to Mankind” (محسنِ انسانیت ﷺ) Expo on September 21 and 25, according to Abdul Saboor, Secretary of SIO Hyderabad.

The grand Seerat-un-Nabi ﷺ Expo drew participation from nearly 10,000 students, who attended lectures and took part in competitions spread across more than 200 schools. Over 90 schools actively engaged in the event, with students showcasing more than 50 creative models representing various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. The models were prepared and presented by over 100 young participants, highlighting their understanding and appreciation of the Prophet’s teachings.

A poignant feature of the event was the model’s expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. One life-size model, depicting the tragic martyrdom of Hind Rajab, particularly drew attention, leaving a lasting impact on attendees.

Also Read: Permission Denied for Mosque Construction on Land Allotted as Replacement After Babri Masjid Verdict

The Expo also featured competitions including a Seerat Quiz and 3D model-making, in which students participated with notable enthusiasm and creativity. Winners were awarded cash prizes worth over ₹50,000, further motivating the young participants. The event also saw the presence of nearly 20 prominent influencers, who joined in celebrating the occasion.

Marking the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the primary aim of the Expo was to introduce children and youth to the teachings of the Prophet ﷺ, inspiring them to develop strong character and lead lives guided by principles of practice and action.

Parents and guardians lauded SIO Hyderabad for its efforts, stating that such initiatives play a significant role in shaping the intellectual and moral upbringing of the new generation.

The success of the event underscores the growing interest among students in learning about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, blending educational engagement with creative expression.