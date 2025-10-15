SIO Telangana Launches Month-Long ‘Youth Issues Campaign’ to Tackle Mental Health, Digital Addiction, and Sexual Ethics

In a bid to promote mental well-being, moral awareness, and digital responsibility among the younger generation, the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana has launched a month-long initiative titled “Haya (Modesty) is Life – Meaning, Morality & Tranquility.” The campaign, part of a nationwide effort, will run from October 12 to November 10, 2025, and focuses on addressing growing challenges faced by today’s youth, including mental health struggles, sexual ethics, and the effects of digital overexposure.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch, SIO Telangana State President Mohd Faraz Ahmed expressed deep concern over the social and moral impact of modern entertainment and social media. He remarked that these platforms often glamorize indecency, violence, and objectification of women, thereby eroding values of modesty and respect.

Highlighting alarming statistics, Faraz Ahmed said that Indian youth spend an average of six hours a day on screens, while one in seven suffers from serious mental health issues. India, he added, ranks third globally in pornography consumption, with over 70% of viewers below 34 years of age. In Hyderabad alone, 57% of male college students are reported to access explicit content regularly. Telangana, meanwhile, recorded 74 cases of child pornography, while crimes against women surged to 23,678 in 2023, alongside 120 cyber offences targeting women.

The SIO president warned that excessive screen time and exposure to inappropriate content are causing widespread emotional and behavioral consequences—ranging from poor academic performance and disrupted relationships to anxiety, insomnia, and declining productivity. Citing state data, he pointed out that 13.5% of rural adolescents in Telangana exceed safe screen time limits, and over 90% of urban teenagers are hooked to social media, contributing to mental fatigue and moral confusion.

As part of the campaign, SIO plans to conduct a series of activities across Telangana, including listening circles, counselling sessions, digital detox workshops, and seminars for parents and teachers. Expert-led discussions on mental health, sexual ethics, and emotional resilience will be complemented by campus exhibitions designed to promote values such as empathy, discipline, and social responsibility.

SIO Telangana urged parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to work together to restore ethical balance and guide youth toward constructive living. The organisation emphasized the need for collective action to counter the growing culture of distraction, desensitization, and moral decline brought on by unchecked digital use.

Echoing this sentiment, Mohammad Azharuddin, President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Telangana, said that the campaign was “a timely and crucial intervention.” He noted that today’s youth are being consumed by unhealthy online behaviors, stressing the importance of such initiatives in helping them reclaim focus, purpose, and inner peace.

With the “Youth Issues Campaign,” SIO Telangana hopes to ignite meaningful dialogue on modesty, morality, and mental wellness — shaping a generation capable of navigating modern life with ethical strength and emotional stability.