SIO Telangana Unveils Booklet on Budget Recommendations for Education and Youth Welfare for FY 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana has launched a comprehensive booklet outlining its recommendations for the state’s budget for the financial year 2025-26, with a strong focus on education and youth welfare.

The booklet aims to address the pressing gaps in the education sector, including inadequate infrastructure, teacher shortages, and low student performance, while also advocating for enhanced youth welfare initiatives.

Key Recommendations to Address Gaps in Education and Youth Development

The booklet highlights significant underfunding in the education sector and its adverse impact on students’ learning outcomes. According to ASER 2024 data, only 18% of students in Classes III-V can read Class II-level text, and just 49% are able to perform basic subtraction. The report also reveals that outdated curricula are disconnecting education from employability. In response to these concerns, SIO Telangana has strongly recommended that at least 20% of the state budget be allocated to education in order to address these gaps and ensure that the next generation receives a quality education.

Addressing Youth Unemployment and Mental Health Support

In addition to the education sector, the booklet also focuses on youth welfare, pointing out that Telangana’s youth unemployment rate is at a concerning 16.6%, far above the national average of 10.2%. The SIO calls for targeted investments in skill development programs, mental health support, and entrepreneurship initiatives to address youth unemployment and to equip the younger generation with the necessary skills for the workforce. The booklet also stresses the need for stronger mental health frameworks to support youth, an area that has long been neglected.

Bridging the Digital Divide and Improving Infrastructure

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital divide, with nearly 32% of government school students unable to access online education. To remedy this, SIO Telangana recommends expanding digital infrastructure, subsidizing internet access, and integrating technology-driven learning modules to bridge the gap and provide equal opportunities for all students.

Further, the booklet highlights severe infrastructure issues in government schools, with 26% lacking basic furniture and only 53% having separate toilets for girls. SIO Telangana calls for an “Infrastructure Revival Mission” to improve the physical conditions of schools and to ensure that gender-friendly environments are created for all students.

Addressing Financial Barriers to Education

SIO Telangana also pointed out the inefficiencies in the Tuition Fee Reimbursement (RTF) scheme. While ₹300 crore was allocated for the scheme in 2024-25, only ₹41.86 crore had been spent, with over 1.2 lakh applications pending. The organization urges the government to establish a transparent and time-bound process for scholarship disbursements, aligned with academic calendars, to ensure that no student, particularly from minority backgrounds, faces disruptions in their education due to financial constraints.

Focus on Higher Education and Faculty Recruitment

A major concern raised by SIO Telangana is the shortage of teaching staff in universities, with 73% of university teaching posts remaining vacant. This shortage is undermining the quality of higher education in the state. SIO Telangana calls for immediate recruitment drives to fill these vacancies and ensure that quality education is provided at the university level.

A Call for Urgent Action to Empower the Youth

Faraz Ahmed, State President of SIO Telangana, emphasized, “Education is the backbone of any progressive society, and the allocation of at least 20% of the state budget towards education is not just a recommendation but a necessity. This investment will pave the way for an empowered, skilled, and enlightened generation prepared to shape the future of Telangana.”

Mohd Hammaduddin, State Secretary of SIO Telangana, added, “Our demands are rooted in the ground realities faced by students and youth across Telangana. The government must ensure that budgetary allocations reflect the urgent needs of education and youth welfare, bridging gaps in access, quality, and equity to secure a brighter future for all.”

Through this booklet, SIO Telangana continues its constructive engagement with policymakers, advocating for data-driven, inclusive, and sustainable budgetary decisions that prioritize education and youth welfare. The organization’s ultimate goal is to ensure a more enlightened, empowered, and equitable society for all of Telangana.