SIR Targets Poor and Minority Votes, Says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a deliberate attempt by the BJP-led Central government to take away the voting rights of the poor and minority communities.

Addressing the TPCC extended meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy warned that removing names from voter lists would have serious consequences for marginalized sections.

‘Big Conspiracy Behind Voter List Revision’

Revanth Reddy said that if the poor lose their voting rights, they could also lose access to:

Ration cards

Aadhaar benefits

Government welfare schemes

“There is a big conspiracy behind voter list purification in the name of SIR. This move directly targets the poor and minorities,” he said.

Attack on Centre Over Employment Guarantee Scheme

The Chief Minister strongly criticised the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with a new employment law.

He said:

Nearly 80 percent of India’s population benefits from MGNREGS

benefits from MGNREGS The scheme restored the self-respect of the poor

Changes are being made to benefit corporate groups at lower wages

“The Telugu states were the foundation for implementing MGNREGS. Now it is being diluted to serve corporate interests,” he alleged.

‘No Clarity Even in VB-G RAM G Scheme’

Revanth Reddy questioned the Centre’s newly introduced VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission) scheme.

“Where is Viksit Bharat in the country today? Even the scheme’s name is confusing. We will fight until MGNREGS is fully restored,” he asserted.

Call for Gram Sabhas and Statewide Mobilisation

The Chief Minister called upon Congress leaders to:

Organise Gram Sabhas in all villages from January 20 to 30

Pass resolutions opposing the new employment law

Appoint in-charges for every mandal

He announced that he would personally take responsibility for one mandal, while ministers and MLAs would oversee their respective constituencies.

Big Public Meetings and Municipal Election Focus

Revanth Reddy announced plans to invite Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to a massive public meeting in Mulugu.

He also said the Congress would hold public meetings in nine districts from February 3, focusing on strengthening the party ahead of municipal elections.

‘Congress Will Win Municipal Polls’

Highlighting recent successes, the Chief Minister said:

Congress won 66% of seats in Gram Panchayat elections

The party is confident of a strong victory in municipal elections

He said he is ready to campaign door-to-door for the party, adding that Congress leaders must work hard to ensure victory.

‘Telangana Will Stand with Rahul Gandhi’

Concluding his speech, Revanth Reddy said that the country needs Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister at this critical time.

“Telangana will stand firmly with Rahul Gandhi. Everyone must work together to defeat Modi and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Gandhi Bhavan meeting marked a strong political message from Revanth Reddy, with a sharp focus on voter rights, employment guarantees, and upcoming elections.

