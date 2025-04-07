Mohammed Siraj Shines in IPL 2025, Sparks Debate Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj is once again proving why he’s among the best fast bowlers in the country. After switching from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Gujarat Titans this season, Siraj has been in sensational form in the IPL 2025. His fiery performances have not only earned praise from fans but also reignited discussions over his exclusion from India’s Champions Trophy squad.

Deadly With the Ball, Dominating the League

So far, Siraj has taken 9 wickets in just 4 matches, showing his consistency and match-winning ability. In the recent clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Siraj delivered a devastating spell — grabbing 4 wickets for just 17 runs in his 4 overs. His variations, including seam movement, yorkers, and deceptive slower balls, have made him Gujarat’s go-to bowler in crunch moments, especially in the death overs.

Criticism Over Omission from Champions Trophy

Despite his strong white-ball record, Siraj was left out of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy, with selectors citing concerns about his effectiveness with the old ball and in the death overs. However, his current form in the IPL is directly challenging that reasoning.

On social media, fans and experts alike are questioning the decision, with many targeting Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the BCCI selection panel. Some netizens believe Siraj’s presence in the 2023 ODI World Cup final could have turned the game in India’s favor.

Sidhu Backs Siraj, Calls Him ‘Complete Bowler’

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has publicly backed Siraj, calling him a complete package. “Siraj is bowling with the new ball, the old ball, and in pressure moments. He’s answered every doubt raised about him,” said Sidhu. “This is Mia’s salute to those who questioned him. He’s not just a bowler, he’s a warrior.”

The Debate Continues

While Siraj continues to dazzle on the IPL stage, the debate over his national exclusion refuses to die down. His performances are not only winning matches for Gujarat but also making a strong case for his comeback into India’s white-ball setup — especially with the T20 World Cup and other international tournaments on the horizon.

4o