Mian Bhai Delivers Again! Siraj’s Heroics Hand India a Thrilling 6-Run Victory Over England in Final Test

London: Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with a magnificent match haul of nine wickets, including a game-changing five-wicket burst in the second innings, as India edged past England by six runs in a nerve-racking fifth and final Test at The Oval. With the win, India leveled the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2, marking a historic comeback.

Day 5 began with England needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, firmly positioned as favourites. However, India’s spirited pace attack turned the tide dramatically. Led by Siraj, the Indian seamers unleashed relentless pressure to dismantle the English lower order, scripting one of India’s finest overseas victories in recent times.

Siraj struck early with two crucial wickets. Jamie Smith, looking to steer England home, edged one behind to keeper Dhruv Jurel, confirmed by UltraEdge. Just moments later, Jamie Overton was trapped LBW by a sharp in-swinger, and England’s review failed to overturn the decision.

Then came the knockout blow from Prasidh Krishna, who delivered a scorching 141 kph yorker to shatter Josh Tongue’s middle stump. England had collapsed from 347/6 to 354/9, leaving them 20 runs short with just one wicket in hand.

A courageous Chris Woakes, nursing a dislocated shoulder, walked in as the last man. But the climax came swiftly. Siraj, keeping his nerves intact, found the perfect length, inducing an edge from Gus Atkinson, who was caught behind after a gritty 17. India sealed a pulsating six-run victory, sparking wild celebrations.

🏆 ओवल टेस्ट में भारत की शानदार जीत! 🇮🇳

कप्तान शुभमन गिल की युवा ब्रिगेड ने कमाल कर दिखाया — पूरे देश को गर्व है! 🙌

Siraj और Prasidh Krishna की तूफ़ानी गेंदबाज़ी ने इंग्लैंड की कमर तोड़ दी। 🔥

इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए Team India को ढेरों बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।🙏#OvalTest #INDvsENG… pic.twitter.com/r7x372pMxy — Rohit Garg (@rohitgarg43) August 4, 2025

Speaking after the match, Siraj said, “I always believe in myself, that I can pull off a win from any situation.” His self-belief was evident in his figures: 5 for 104 in the second innings and 4 for 96 in the first — a performance for the ages.

The match also marked a significant achievement for a young Indian side led by Shubman Gill, stepping in for regular captain Rohit Sharma, who, along with Virat Kohli, missed the series. Despite their absence, the team showcased grit, skill, and composure under pressure, especially with the ball.

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s classy 118 and Akash Deep’s vital 66 powered India to 396 in their second innings. England’s chase was powered by centuries from Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111), but their efforts were undone by India’s disciplined bowling on the final day.

The result concluded a thrilling five-match series with a 2-2 draw — a fitting end to a closely fought contest between two highly competitive sides.

Brief Scores:

India: 224 & 396 in 88 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66; Josh Tongue 5-125, Gus Atkinson 3-127)

England: 247 & 367 in 85.1 overs (Harry Brook 111, Joe Root 105; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126)

Result: India won by 6 runs.

Series: Drawn 2-2