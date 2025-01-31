Hyderabad Shocker: Sisters Live with Deceased Mother’s Body for Nine Days

A Heartbreaking Tale of Grief and Despair

In a shocking and tragic incident that has left the Warasiguda community in Secunderabad reeling, two young Sisters were found living with their deceased mother’s decomposing body for nine days, unable to come to terms with her passing.

The distressing situation came to light on Friday when neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from their rented home on Road No. 3, Warasiguda.

The Deceased and Her Daughters

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Sri Lalitha, lived with her two daughters, Ravalika (25) and Ashwitha (22). According to police reports, Sri Lalitha passed away under suspicious circumstances over a week ago. Overwhelmed by grief, her daughters did not inform anyone of her death and chose to remain by her side, even as her body began to decompose.

A Cry for Help Gone Unnoticed

The sisters, devastated by their mother’s sudden demise, reportedly attempted to take their own lives by slashing their wrists. However, they survived the attempt. Their plight went unnoticed until neighbors, alarmed by the strong stench coming from the house, alerted the authorities.

Police Intervention and Rescue

Upon receiving the complaint, the police, acting under the directions of Secunderabad MLA T. Padmarao Goud, entered the house and rescued the two women. Sri Lalitha’s body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. The Warasiguda police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the matter further.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, shedding light on the dire need for mental health awareness and support systems for individuals grappling with profound loss. The sisters are currently receiving medical and psychological care to help them cope with their trauma.

A Call for Greater Awareness

This tragic event underscores the importance of mental health resources and community support for those dealing with grief and emotional distress. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on providing the grieving sisters with the care and assistance they need to heal from this unimaginable ordeal.