SIT to probe into ‘irregularities’ in Outer Ring Road toll tender in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the alleged irregularities in awarding the Outer Ring Road toll tender during the previous BRS government.

Reddy in the Legislative Assembly alleged that the toll tender of ORR was awarded without following due processes and said the modalities for the proposed SIT probe will be decided by the state cabinet.

“As demanded by the former finance minister (Harish Rao of BRS), a Special Investigation Team will be appointed as per the request of the main opposition party with regards to the tendering of Outer Ring Road. I am ordering an inquiry,” Reddy said.

Dismissing the CM’s remarks that he asked for an inquiry, Harish Rao said his party welcomes the CM’s decision and asked the government to cancel the tender which was awarded to a private company, before the probe begins.

Last year, When the BRS was in power, as part of monetisation, HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) invited global competitive bids for the Outer Ring Road project on a Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) basis, in which IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd had participated and emerged as the selected bidder.

The firm in August last year said it made an upfront payment of Rs 7,380 crore to the HMDA.